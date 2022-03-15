Four teams of Indian River School District students have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas on May 8-12.
A team from Lord Baltimore Elementary School qualified by winning the Design Award at the Bots at the Beach Regional Competition on February 26 at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton. Team members were Alexander De La Rosa Lopez, Bradley Boyer and Andrei Valliant. The coach was Christina Reed.
In addition, two teams from John M. Clayton Elementary School and one from Southern Delaware School of the Arts also qualified for the World Championships based on points earned at the regional competition.
Members of the qualifying “Hot Gear” team from John M. Clayton were Torin Crotty, Asia Hall, Laila Nhan and Rory Spindler. The JMC “Banana Bots” team that also qualified consisted of Jack Owens, Brenda Pahren, Molly Parker, Ryleigh Spindler and Zachary Quillen. Both teams were coached by Jaime Swartz.
SDSA team members were Jake Garner, Alison Swartz, Alana Patterson, Angelo Zinetti and Maria Gutierrez-Carcamo. The coach was Laura Quillen.
At the World Championships, IRSD students will join student-led teams from around the world, ranging from elementary age to university level, in showcasing their game strategy, design and teamwork skills. The competition will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas.
This marks the first time since 2019 that IRSD students will participate in the World Championships. That year, teams from Long Neck Elementary, Georgetown Elementary, Lord Baltimore Elementary and Georgetown Middle School attended the worlds. In 2020, teams from Lord Baltimore Elementary, John M. Clayton Elementary, Georgetown Elementary and Southern Delaware School of the Arts qualified for the World Championships through their performance at the SuperBot Saturday Regional Tournament at Sussex Central High School. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the world competition that year.
The World Championships were also cancelled in 2021 and IRSD students did not complete in VEX Robotics last year due to the pandemic.