INDIAN RIVER, Del. - The Indian River School District has announced that they will be distributing important information to families on Friday and Sunday.
On Friday, Aug. 25, the district says they will call families at around 4 p.m. with a message containing its student's teacher, team, or homeroom for the 2023-2024 school year. They say the Home Access Center will be available at the same time.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, the district says families will receive a call containing their student's bus number, pick-up location, and pick-up/drop-off times for 2023-2024.
Anyone with questions after the calls take place are encouraged to call their child's school on Monday.