SELBYVILLE, De - Indian River School District has announced focus groups for stakeholders from July 26th to July 28th.
According to IRSD, the focus groups will take place at many different places around the district, including but not limited to Sussex Central High School, Long Neck Elementary School, and Selbyville Middle School.
IRSD says the goal of these focus groups is to gather input on their equity survey to help the district discover their five year plan. They say that the meetings are open to community members and parents/guardians, as well as offering special meetings specifically for students. IRSD says that for the student-only meetings, they are separated into two groups: 4th/5th grade, and 6th-12th grade.
The full schedule for the meetings is below.