DAGSBORO, Del. - An Indian River High School student has been arrested after being found with knives in school.
Delaware State Police report that school staff found a vape pen with suspected THC and two folding knives in the backpack of an 18-year-old student.
Troopers indicated that no one was hurt, and no threats were made during the incident.
The student turned himself in and is facing charges including possession of a weapon in a safe school zone and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, both felonies. Additionally, he is charged with possession of marijuana.
Following the arrest, the student was released on a $2,001 secured bond. A no contact order has been issued, barring him from any interaction with the Indian River School District.