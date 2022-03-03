Weather Alert

...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... The combination of low humidity values, breezy conditions, and dry fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread through early this evening. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to around 25-30% this afternoon with northwesterly winds increasing to around 10-15 mph and gusts of 20-25 mph expected. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.