DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School District will distribute free COVID-19 test kits at two locations on Saturday, April 30.
The locations and times are as follows:
Indian River High School (parking lot) – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sussex Central High School (parking lot) – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The test kits, provided by the state of Delaware, are free for all IRSD families, regardless of which school their child attends.
Indian River High School is located at 29772 Armory Road in Dagsboro. Sussex Central High School is located at 26026 Patriots Way in Georgetown.