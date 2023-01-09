(MILLSBORO, Del) The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Chief Hayden Klinger say Melissa Bixby has been appointed as Captain.
Captain Bixby is from the Long Neck area and currently lives in Winding Creek. Brixby originally joined the Indian River Volunteer fire Company in January 1998 and continued her training with the Delaware State Fire School to fulfill requirements before becoming a mother.
In 2019 Brixby returned to the fire service to continue to volunteer and serve her community.
Brixby pursed her officer training through the Delaware State Fire School as well as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) curriculum. Brixby brings over 20 years of active firefighting experience to the force.