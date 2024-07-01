HARBESON, Del. – A head-on collision between a white RAM pickup truck and a blue Tesla sedan occurred at the intersection of Beaver Dam and Hollymount Roads in Harbeson on June 30.
On Sunday evening, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a car accident at the intersection of Beaver Dam and Hollymount Roads. The incident, reported at approximately 6:39 p.m., involved a head-on collision between a white RAM pickup truck and a blue Tesla sedan.
Emergency response units included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and the Delaware State Fire Police. The emergency crews stabilized the car and patient, cleaned up fluid and debris and controlled traffic.
Despite the crash causing damage to both cars, all emergency response apparatus were eventually canceled or sent back to their stations. The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control throughout the incident, while the Delaware State Police say they are conducting an investigation into the accident.