OAK ORCHARD, Del.- State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky welcomed members of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary to Legislative Hall May 21 to mark the organization's 70 Anniversary.
"We commend the outstanding service this Auxiliary has provided to the fire company and the local community throughout their seventy years." said Rep. Hilovsky.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was established on January 7, 1954. The first elected officers were Emily Colebourn as President, Daisey Pride as Vice President, Ivah Hastings as Secretary, Grace Tate as Assistant Secretary, Louise Wilkins as Treasurer and Angela Birl as Assistant Treasurer. The Ladies Auxiliary Charter Membership for enrollment was closed on April 8, 1954, that included 53 members.
Since then, the group has held many fundraisers, including dinners, selling various products, bake sales, food sales, dances, ice cream festivals, Easter candy, raffles and a monthly breakfast. The proceeds from these fundraising events were used to purchase equipment and supplies to support the firefighters of the Indian River department.
"The Ladies Auxiliary also provides food to the firefighters during emergency events, special projects, inclement weather and fire disasters. We thank the Ladies Auxiliary for their many contributions throughout the years." said Rep. Hilovsky.