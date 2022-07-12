Infrared Images from Webb Telescope are the Furthest Yet

SALISBURY, Md.- New images from NASA's James Webb Telescope are garnering national reaction, as the pictures show galaxies outside of our own with infrared technology.
"The further away things get, light from those objects gets stretched out and creates a longer and longer wavelength," explains Nicholas Troup, Assistant Professor of Physics at Salisbury University. "So infrared light is a longer wavelength than visible light. So to be able to view the things from the earliest epochs of the universe, infrared is where you want to be."
The Webb telescope is compared to the Hubble Space Telescope that was launched in 1990, but with significant improvement in clarity and how quickly images are received.
"The James Webb has a six point five diameter mirror and so it is capable of doing things a lot faster than the Hubble Space Telescope can," says Troup. "One of the most famous images from the Hubble was the Hubble Deep Field, where they stared at what they thought was a blank part of the sky for weeks, and unveiled this mosaic of galaxies; James Webb did that in half a day."
Troup also mentions that the telescope's use will extend to identifying other viable planets for human life, "They're going to be able to detect again atmospheric signatures of potential earth-like planets outside of our solar system. This is, you know, ground breaking stuff here."
For more images and updates on what the James Webb Telescope captures visit nasa.gov.