STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police says their aviation crew rescued a man after he was injured on a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay Monday afternoon.
Police say just after 1:45 p.m., the worker fell more than 10 feet from a ladder. He was injured enough to require a trauma center evaluation, they say, which is what required an air rescue from Maryland State Police.
According to police, aviation Trooper 1 launched from the Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland. They say they coordinated with the coast guard to arrive and hover 120 feet over the cargo ship. A paramedic was lowered, who then assessed the injuries of the man, and then secured him to a backboard. Police say the backboard was hoisted back up to the helicopter, which then flew the worker to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.
State police says that this rescue mission demonstrates the talent of their aviation crew, transitioning seamlessly from a hoist rescue to a medevac mission.