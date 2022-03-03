INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The Indian River Inlet Bridge will light up blue and yellow/gold as a show of solidarity for Ukraine.
The color set is both the Delaware colors and Ukraine's. Deborah Baker says she was inspired to ask about changing the bridge after she saw a famous landmark doing the same: the Eiffel Tower. She calls the inlet bridge a bridge of compassion for those in Ukraine.
"The image of the Eiffel Tower illuminated in yellow and blue on TV the other night really inspired me," she tells WRDE. "I guess I had a bit of an epiphany thinking what might be considered our local Eiffel Tower as my brother Ron Baker calls it."
Baker says in a matter of minutes, state officials--including those with the Governor's office and Sen. Gerald Hocker--granted her request.
"Delaware and the Ukraine are united by our shared colors despite the ocean separation of our lands. My husband and I are both children of World War Two and felt helpless watching history repeat as well as observing the atrocities inflicted upon innocence," she says. "While we realize providing physical support is beyond our capabilities, we hope that symbolic support may garner some sort of awareness for the situation. We also hope that the light provided by this bridge might provide a beacon of hope and strength admist the darkness that the Ukrainian people currently suffer. That's our prayer."
It is Baker's hope that the bridge stays lit like this for the rest of the week.