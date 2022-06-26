GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.
Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which occurred on June 25, 2022. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.