SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Southwest Sussex Bike Master Plan is in the works.
The plan is being developed by the Salisbury-Wicomico Metropolitan Planning Organization, in conjunction with Century Engineering. These planners are seeking public input in an upcoming public workshop.
According to DelDOT, the Southwest Sussex Bike Master Plan aims to improve future cyclist connectivity and safety in Blades, Seaford, Laurel, and Delmar, primarily in the Route 13 and Route 13A area.
The public workshop is set for March 16th from 6 to 8 p.m.
