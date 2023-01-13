DELMARVA- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that tax season will begin on January 23.
2022 tax year returns will be accepted and processed beginning that day.
The IRS is expecting 168 million individual tax returns to be filed before the April 18 deadline. People will have three extra days to file their returns.
With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS was able to hire 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more staff in offices to help taxpayers.
“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people."
The IRS encourages people to have all of the information they need before filing a tax return. If not, there could be longer processing and refund delays or the possibility of needing to submit an amended return.
The IRS has free services available including the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance & Tax Counseling For The Elderly which offers free basic tax return preparation.