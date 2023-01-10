MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that they will start the construction of intersection improvements at US 113 and Route 14 (N. Front Street) in Milford on January 17th.
DelDOT says that the construction will include the addition/enhancement of turn lanes and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
They say intermittent lane closures will start on the 17th, and the project is scheduled to be completed in July.
According to DelDOT, lane closures could happen Monday through Friday from 7 PM to 7 AM, Friday from 7 PM to 11 AM Saturday, and Saturday from 7 PM to 11 AM Sunday.
DelDOT asks drivers to use caution while in the area.