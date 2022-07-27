Intersection In Milton To Undergo Traffic Study

Milton, Del.- An intersection in Milton will go under a traffic study this upcoming September.
The intersection of Wharton Street, Chestnut Street and Atlantic Street currently has two stop signs on Wharton Street and Atlantic Street, but Chestnut Street does nit have any stop signs. This causes speeding along Chestnut Street, and it's something that residents of the area have spoken out about.
Milton Mayor John Collier says that this is the first of a number of intersections that will be under study in Milton, and that some of these intersections around Milton need to be addressed.
"We have a greater number of pedestrians in town and residents and we are running into the universal problem throughout town- we have nineteenth century streets and twenty-first century traffic," Collier said. "So we have to make alterations to make the traffic flow safely through town."
Collier said that this particular intersection does not line up properly , calling t an "offset intersection." It makes it a bit difficult to simply expand the road, since the four houses on the corners of this intersection are historical houses and expanding would not be possible without moving the houses.
The hope at this time is to make the intersection a four-way stop.