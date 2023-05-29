Intersection of Route 1 and 16 in Milton Will See Traffic Pattern Change

MILTON, Del. - It is one of the busiest intersections in Milton, where Coastal Highway Route 1 and Broadkill road Route 16 meet.
For almost a year now construction has been underway to put in an overpass to help with traffic.
But starting tomorrow, May 30, a new traffic pattern will begin because of the construction moving to work on the overpass lanes.
Some locals like Gary Burket think the new traffic pattern will take some getting used to.
"I think people are not going to be accustomed to it, unfortunately I feel people speed too much on Route 1," Burket said. "So the hope would be that everybody proceeds with caution on the roads," he said.
Ken Logan who lives right on Route 16 thinks the new traffic pattern won't change much when it comes to how traffic moves but he's still not convinced about the overall plan for the intersection.
"I don't think this is going to help it, I think is a good bit of money to spend to make people slow down five minutes later and there is still areas of concern along Coastal Highway," Logan said.
While some like Bud Clark said the work is long overdue, "This intersection has needed a fix for a long time," Clark said.