DOVER, Del. - New legislation was introduced Thursday that aims to expand legal protections and safeguards for providers of gender-affirming health care services.
House Bill 230
The proposed Act addresses several areas, including:
- Protection from disciplinary actions.
- Confidentiality of communications and records.
- Shielding from out-of-state civil actions.
- Recouping out-of-state judgements.
- Protection against adverse actions by insurance companies.
The Act clarifies that medical professionals offering gender-affirming health care services cannot face disciplinary actions, even if such services are considered illegal or unprofessional conduct in other states. As long as these services are lawful in Delaware, the Act says providers cannot be penalized.
The Act prohibits health care providers from disclosing communications and records related to gender-affirming healthcare without patient authorization, though with limited exceptions. This provision aims to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of patients seeking these services.
Under this bill, health care providers would be safeguarded from out-of-state civil actions regarding gender-affirming health care treatments that are legal in Delaware. This protection includes measures to prevent the enforcement of out-of-state court orders.
A cause of action is established for the recoupment of out-of-state judgements related to gender-affirming services that are lawful in Delaware. This provision would ensure that providers are not burdened by legal judgements from other jurisdictions.
Insurance companies are prohibited from taking adverse actions against health care professionals solely based on their provision of gender-affirming health care services. This safeguard ensures that providers are not unfairly targeted or penalized by insurance companies.
Additionally, jurisdiction is granted to family courts to determine custody disputes when a child is in the state to receive gender-affirming healthcare. It also prohibits the enforcement of out-of-state court orders that remove a child from a parent based on their consent to their child receiving gender-affirming health care.
Reaction
The bill is primarily sponsored by Rep. DeShanna Neal, D-Elsmere, the first non-binary elected official in Delaware. It is also sponsored by Sen. Sarah McBride, D-Wilmington, who became the first openly transgender state senator in America when elected in 2020, according to the Delaware Senate Democrats.
Advocates of the bill emphasize the importance of equal rights and access to quality health care for transgender and non-binary individuals. They hope that this legislation will foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for the provision of gender-affirming health care services.
Republican leadership issued a statement criticizing the bill, saying that it is "possibly the most blatant erosion of parental rights in the history of [Delaware]."
"Children are rarely held criminally liable because they are still developing mentally, emotionally, and cognitively. They do not have the same level of judgement or grasp of their consequences as adults," said Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown and Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker of Ocean View. "Why would we permit a child to undergo irreversible changes to his or her body when their minds and bodies have yet to mature?"
The bill must be heard by House and Senate committees as well as be voted on in the chambers before becoming law.