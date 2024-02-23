STOCKTON, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that took place on Feb. 22. According to the office, shortly after 10:15 a.m. the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home fire on Ticktown Road.
The office says that upon their arrival, firefighters witnessed the fire engulfing the back of a two-story single-family home. Neighboring stations Girdletree, Snow Hill, Pocomoke and Greenbackville assisted the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company in battling that blaze. The fire marshal’s office says that emergency responders remained on the scene for approximately two hours, conducting final overhaul operations to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
As shown in the picture above, the fire resulted in severe damage to the back of the home. According to the fire marshal’s office, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The office is encouraging people to come forward with any pertinent information that could aid in the investigation by contacting the fire marshal's office with the option to remain anonymous.