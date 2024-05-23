HURLOCK, Md.- On Wednesday, May 22, at approximately 5:02 p.m. the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire. The car was located at 6205 Mission Hill Road and was a black 4-door Pontiac.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported no injuries from this incident, but an estimated financial loss of $4,000. 14 firefighters arrived on scene to put out the fire and managed to do so in 30 minutes.
A passerby was the one to find the car on fire and according to the fire marshal, the fire started in the passenger compartment of the Pontiac. This incident remains under investigation and the fire marshal says it appears to be incendiary in nature. Officials encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.