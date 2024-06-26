CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - An investigation is currently underway following a mobile home fire at 12640 Kibler Road. The incident occurred on June 25, at approximately 1:54 p.m.
The structure involved in the fire was a 14' x 60' abandoned and vacant mobile home owned by Sara Bennett. There were no reported injuries or deaths resulting from the incident. However, the fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to the structure.
It was noted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal that there were no smoke alarms present in the mobile home, and fire alarms or sprinkler systems were not applicable to the property.
The Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responding fire department, with a total of 12 firefighters arriving on the scene after a single alarm was raised. The firefighters managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes of their arrival.
A passerby discovered the fire, and the area of origin is currently under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the cause of the fire is incendiary in nature.
Additional information revealed that the mobile home had been abandoned for over 15 years, highlighting the risks associated with long-neglected properties.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the fire to come forward as the investigation continues.
For more information on fire safety and resources for prevention, individuals can contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an agency of the Department of State Police, at 1-800-525-3124 or visit the Maryland State Fire Marshal website or Facebook page.