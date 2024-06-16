Investigation underway of house fire in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. - On Saturday, June 15, at 4:33 p.m., the Ellendale Fire Company, along with assistance from Milton Fire Department Inc. Station 85, Memorial Fire Company Station 89, and Sussex County EMS, responded to a house fire on Spicer Road in Ellendale.
Officials say at 4:36 p.m., crews arrived on the scene and said flames were visible from all four sides on the second floor. According to the fire department, Engine 75-3 quickly followed, deploying two 1 3/4” attack lines to combat the heavy fire on the second floor and attic. Simultaneously, Tanker 75-4 began water supply operations.
Engine/Tanker 75-8 arrived next, reinforcing the firefighting efforts with a third attack line and bolstering the water supply. Crews from the Milton Fire Department extended a line into the attic, while Ladder 85 took position and opened the roof to vent the fire.
Tanker 89 from Memorial Fire Company in Slaughter Beach joined the efforts, completing the final water supply position. Meanwhile, Engine 75-5 from Ellendale’s Lincoln station continued the fire attack in the attic. Firefighters were rotated throughout the incident to manage fatigue, ensuring an effective response until salvage and overhaul operations were completed.
No injuries were reported and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.