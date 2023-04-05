Investing in Slaughter Beach and Milford's Ecotourism

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A recent study calls for the investment in ecotourism in Milford and Slaughter Beach. That would then help maintain the area's environment.
The beach, marsh, and waterways of Slaughter Beach and Milford are all reasons people come to the towns. The study conducted by the Waterways Infrastructure & Investment Network coalition, all of who are a part of the Delaware Resilient and Sustainable Communities League, analyzed things like the Milford Riverwalk and the bay beaches at large.
According to the study, day and overnight trips to the bay beaches created over $450,000 in economic benefits.
James White has managed the Coastal Launch Service in slaughter beach since 1990. White hopes a study proving Slaughter Beaches' value leads to long awaited dredging, "We need this dredged out because these commercial boats are having trouble getting in and out to do their crabbing, conching, whatever their doing...oystering. So we definitely need the state or the federal government to fund some money to get this section of the creek dredged out."
Some of the initiatives to come from this study are to create a bike path from Slaughter Beach to Milford as well as improving aquaculture.
However a Slaughter Beach artisan said she has seen visitors destroy horseshoe crabs and litter. She thinks any additions like the bike path that would bring people to town need to have extra enforcement to stop disrespectful behavior, "At the end of the day, if you don't do that you're going to lose the beauty of what you're attracting people down here for in the first place."
The study also examined the value of recreational boating and bird watching in the area. The study's Project Manager, Danielle Swallow, is hopeful to see initiatives like the bike path be implemented over the next year or two.