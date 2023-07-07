BERLIN, Md. - Delmarva's own Island Creamery has been awarded the title of "Best Ice Cream Place in America" by USA TODAY.
The creamery was founded in 1975 in Chincoteague as a candy store and added ice cream the following year. Today the company remains family-owned and is now run by Kelly and Robin Conklin, the son and wife of original founders Bob and Nancy Conklin.
Locations have expanded to Berlin and, most recently, Salisbury. The Island Creamery employs about 100 people across its three locations.
Fun flavors of ice cream and sorbet from the creamery are all made in small batches daily using local milk, fruit and other ingredients. Common favorites include bourbon caramel crunch, pony tracks, marsh mud, apple cider, and more, and the creamery also offers vegan and sugar free flavors.
The Berlin Maryland Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations have been celebrating along with the Island Creamery.
"The Island Creamery team has shown a fantastic dedication to their business, which is wholly evident in their craft and the support it has received," said the chamber. "If you haven't tried it yourself, it's time to roll into town and get a scoop of your new favorite!"