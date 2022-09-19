'It is Just Sad': Anti-semitic Flyers Found in Rehoboth Neighborhoods

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- People woke up Sunday morning to Anti-semitic pamphlets in their front yards and driveways.
Wesley Combs said he first discovered the packet after getting a call from a neighbor. Being Jewish himself, he said he was instantly disturbed.
"It is just sad that right here in our own community this is happening," Combs said.
Combs referred to Rehoboth Beach as an "oasis" for diverse groups. He said he has never seen anything like this before.
Local leaders say the Jewish community in Rehoboth is one that is continually growing. Rabbi Sholom Vogel said he's never seen an act of hate like this before in Rehoboth Beach.
"It is usually a very welcoming place. [This] is very non-indicative of southern Delaware in general," Rabbi Vogel said.
Others feel like these acts are robbing them of their security. Combs said he plans to invest in other ways to gain his security back.
"We are going to be looking at installing a security camera now in our house," he said.
With the Jewish New Year coming up, Rabbi Vogel said he will continue to "promote kindness" in light of these events.