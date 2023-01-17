DELAWARE- The Water Resources Development Act 2022 is expected to be a game changer for some coastal communities.
In addition to authorizing much-needed investments in projects and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) in Delaware and across the country, WRDA 2022 includes major provisions from the Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement (SHORRE) Act, which Senator Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester introduced earlier this year.
Coastal Consultant Tony Pratt said the legislation is essential for the future of some bayside communities. If the bays aren't prioritized, they could continue to erode over the years to come.
"We would see more of that dune loss. Eventually the houses would be perched on the edge of an eroding dune. Depending on foundation we might see houses actually falling," Pratt said.
Over the last several years, Lewes has seen increasing erosion and damage as storms batter the coast. Lewes Councilmember Khalil Saliba said he is excited to see legislation that is expected to positively impact the coast.
"One of the things that we have over at the bay here that other communities don't have is the impact of Nor Easter's that come through. The bay communities get hit particularly hard by those," he said.
“As the lowest-lying state in our nation, Delaware’s economic well-being is directly linked to the maintenance of our ports and waterways and protection of our coastal communities,” said Senator Carper, who co-authored the legislation with Senator Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee. “Fortunately, this year’s Water Resources Development Act includes historic advancements for water infrastructure in the First State. This bipartisan legislation will help vulnerable communities in Delaware better protect themselves from the impacts of climate change, support critical ecosystem restoration, and address flood mitigation and resilience measures, all while keeping our economy moving forward. WRDA 2022 is a major accomplishment, and I’m grateful to Senator Coons, Congresswoman Blunt Rochester, and our colleagues in Congress for working together to get this bipartisan legislation across the finish line.”
