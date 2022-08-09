It's National Farmers Market Week: Here's How They Are a Staple in the Community

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- National Farmers' Market Week has many community members on the coast feeling grateful for this staple.
People of all ages gathered in Rehoboth Beach for the weekly farmers market today.
Lavender Fields has been setting up their stand on Tuesdays in Rehoboth for more than ten years.
"It is an easy way to shop and get to all see the local things that all the farmers grow. Not only vegetables but a lot of farmers are doing cut flowers," Heather Sullivan, manager at Lavender Fields, said.
Andrew Pippon owns a farm stand and works with many local farmers in the community.
It is a two way street he said. They support him and he supports them.
"I think it is very important that the farms can actually stay farms and produce a lot of food for customers to enjoy," Pippon said.
Many people at the farmers market said that they aren't just here for the food and the flowers. They said they are here for the sense of community. Others said that family is just as important.
"I think the small properties and small businesses like this really do rely on family," Sullivan said.
Farmers markets across the nation will celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week from August 7-13, 2022.