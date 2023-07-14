NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Beth Fegan, the attorney representing the two Jane Does involved in lawsuits against Jimmie Allen, has released a statement in response to the countersuits filed by Allen on Thursday.
The statement is as follows:
“We’ve reviewed the recent filings from Allen’s legal team and they’re what we’d expect – claims that all his encounters with Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were consensual. We’re eager to show the court abundant evidence to the contrary, which we believe will prove that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions.
It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation. This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation.”
The countersuits filed by Allen claim that the Does defamed him and did not tell the whole truth regarding events cited in the original lawsuits.