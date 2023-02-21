DELAWARE - Preliminary data from the Delaware Division of Forensic Science indicates that suspected overdose deaths in Delaware have increased. Since November the state has seen an average monthly increase in suspected overdose deaths of 18 percent, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. In January alone, 53 people died from suspected overdoses, which is a 47 percent increase over January 2022.
The Division of Forensic Science says that most overdose deaths involve the use of more than one substance and that, unknown to potential users, fentanyl is added to drugs like counterfeit anxiety and pain medication. Varieties of fentanyl are being identified and are consistent with surrounding areas like Baltimore and Philadelphia. The Division of Public Health is increasing its messaging around the dangers of fentanyl with a campaign that targets recreational drug users that include young people.
Aside from fentanyl, Delaware agencies have observed an increase in xylazine, a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use, in surrounding states. Officials say that xylazine is often packaged in blue or white glassine, wax-type bags. Delaware State Police confirmed that xylazine was present in 283 cases between October 2021 and January 2023. In these cases, xylazine was mainly found in combination with illicit prescription drugs, but has also been found with cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine, and different kinds of fentanyl.
The Division of Public Health notes that no drug that is not prescribed by a medical doctor is safe. The state is continuing to monitor surrounding states and working to improve internal surveillance to report to the public which substances are being identified.
Fentanyl test strips and Narcan are available through HelpisHereDE.com, though it is important to note that xylazine is not an opioid so Narcan will not be as effective in overdoses containing xylazine, according to the division. More information can be found on whatisfentanyl.com.