LAUREL, Del. This Juneteenth, Delaware formally dedicated Jason Beach in Trap Pond State Park as a historic site. DNREC'S Division of Parks and Recreation unveiled a marker for Jason Beach, alongside Governor Carney, local and state leaders, and members of the community.
Jason Beach was a place for people of color to gather during the 1930s through the 70s. Jonathan Kellam Sr. who grew up in Laurel during that time remembers black people were on one side of the beach and white people were on the other. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation at Jason Beach.
Kellam Sr. says its important for the youth to see what they had to go through in the 60s and 50s.
"It's just like growing up and folks telling you you're poor, but you didn't know you were poor. Your parents made do, and my uncles and bishop, we would come down for baptisms and everybody would cook, and come down the dirt lane. We really didn't think we were without, we made do," said Kellam Sr.
It was a day all about unity.