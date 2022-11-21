SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that they believe may have been set intentionally at a Jehovah's Witness house of worship.
The Fire Marshal says that the incendiary fire was started on a doorframe and caused an estimated $500 in damages. They say there was no fire department response because the fire burned out on its own.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire was discovered by Jehovah's Witnesses staff on Monday, with security camera footage of a "vehicle of interest" appearing on security footage around 4:10 a.m. Monday morning.
If anyone recognizes the car or saw it in the area near the time of the fire, they are asked to call the Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Salisbury office at 410-713-3780.