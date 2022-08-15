GEORGETOWN, Del.- Supply chain issues continue to impact local businesses in Sussex County.
From product shortages to the price of supplies rising, JennyGems has seen it all.
It's 28 employees are still fighting through getting certain items and in some cases trying to find a place to find them.
From materials to equipment to advertising and everything in between, JennyGems Owner Jennifer McMillan continues to thrive with revenue rising despite these challenges.
"We got problems getting wood," McMillan said. "The wood that we use, we've had to have alternatives for and it's been a great challenge trying to locate wood that we need. We've also had trouble finding the hardware that we need. String, every single product has been short at one time or another. It seems to be a different product each week that we are dealing with a shortage of including even bubble wrap at one point."
The Small Business Administration has resources available to help businesses beat challenges with the supply chain.
"The SBA is working with the various economic development center in the state and which here in Sussex County have really been able to help businesses like JennyGems find that new space and potentially finance that new purchase so they can build out and really be stronger in their manufacturing efforts," SBA Delaware District Director Michelle Harris said.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) visited JennyGems Monday to see first hand what problems the store is facing. She says the establishment of a federal supply chain office in the America Competes Act will help get businesses back on track.
"We can protect our health, our wealth, and our national security," Blunt Rochester said. "It also included provisions to incentivize businesses to stay and build in America. Again, for us what we've seen throughout this pandemic is that if we can make it in America, we should be making it in America."
JennyGems is getting ready to move to a bigger location by the Georgetown Coastal Airport next month.