Dates for the 8th anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival (JFF) have been announced by the Rehoboth Beach Film Society. The five-day event is scheduled for March 15 - 19, 2023 at Cinema Art Theater (CAT) in Lewes (behind the Wawa).
According to the Film Society, the festival hopes to deepen awareness of Jewish culture and experiences.
“The JFF Planning Committee is excited to present this year’s slate of films that are sure to entertain, inform, and challenge the audience. Attendees will experience a greater understanding of how people from different times and backgrounds deal with today’s challenges. We look forward to post-film discussions and patron feedback.” As shared by Marty Rosensweig, JFF Planning Committee and RBFS Board of Director.
Nine films are scheduled to featured comprising of two documentaries and seven narrative/features along with the first-time addition of a series of five shorts are confirmed. “The program slate unites Jewish values with 21st Century contributions to music, fashion, culture and faith.” Said Helen Chamberlin, Executive Director of RBFS.
At the conclusion of Saturday’s 7:00 PM screening of HAUTE COUTURE, the Society will host an after-party gathering post-screening in the CAT Lobby. The evening will be hosted by Fran Saltzman, Seaside Community and Festival Planning Committee member. To close out the Festival, on Sunday at 5:00 PM, DEDICATION, a narrative film will include a post-panel discussion with featured artist, director and producer, Roger Peltzman