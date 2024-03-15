NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country singer, Jimmie Allen, and the first Jane Doe to sue Allen with sexual assault allegations, have agreed to drop each's lawsuit and counterclaim.
In a statement from both Jane Doe's attorney FeganScott, "The decision reflects only that both parties desire to move past litigation."
The statement continues to state that the plaintiff will continue to pursue her claims against Williams Bowers Management, Wide Open Music, the music management firm that employed her as Allen's manager and Ash Bowers.
This began in May 11, 2023 when the first Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Allen claiming he, "was known to push inappropriate sexual boundaries." Along with the management company and Bowers for not taking action. On July 14, 2023, CoastTV reported that Allen countersued both Jane Doe's, after obtaining court documents from Nashville Federal Court July 13. In the case of Allen’s former day-to-day manager, the attorneys claim that she defamed him by making “deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful” statements to Variety beyond what is included in the lawsuit.
The second Jane Doe will continue to pursue her case against Allen according to FeganScott, but the terms of the first Jane Doe's settlement with Allen is not confirmed.