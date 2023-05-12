NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The legal team representing a 25-year-old Jane Doe in a complaint filed against country music singer Jimmie Allen and his former music management company, Wide Open Music, has spoken out. The lawsuit claims that Allen sexually harassed and abused the woman during her time working as his day-to-day manager.
"We intend to show that Wide Open Music knew that Allen had a history of questionable behavior around women but did nothing to safeguard our client as she embarked upon her first professional job out of college," said Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott, the firm representing the woman. "The executives at Wide Open Music promised our client mentorship and guidance in a new role, but instead she was offered up to Allen for his predation."
The suit, filed in the United States Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, details the woman's claims that Allen harassed her increasingly over time. It states that he grabbed her breasts and butt, held her down, and forcibly kissed her and whispered "you're mine now," in her ear. It also says that he raped her in a hotel room following his appearance on American Idol in March 2021, which caused her to bleed.
The next month, the document says Allen opened a pornography website on the woman's computer. When his hair and makeup artist witnessed the incident and reported it, she was fired for "being a snitch." Following this event, documents say that his harassment of his former manager increased.
When she drove him to and from events, "he sexually abused her at red lights, in green rooms, on airplanes, and in other places she was required to be to support him at events." The filed complaint says that Allen videotaped multiple sexual encounters in order to blackmail the woman into staying silent.
"Allen's behavior is a textbook example of grooming and coercion," Fegan noted. "He systematically broke this woman's will by forcing her to believe she had no control over the situation. He made her believe that, if she stood up for herself, he would ensure she would never work in the industry again, or worse."
Upon disclosing the details of Allen's abuse to Wide Open Music management and its founder, Ash Bowers, in October 2022, the complaint describes how the woman was placed on a leave of absence and terminated shortly after. Allen was also suspended by Wide Open Music that month, according to multiple sources.
WRDE reached out to Allen's lawyers for additional comment, but they declined to interview. They reiterated his statement from Thursday in which he denies the accusations of abuse.
"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen's statement said. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship, one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."
"Only after things ended between us did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives," the statement continued. "The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."
Jane Doe's attorney Elizabeth Fegan provided WRDE a statement that states, “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint.”