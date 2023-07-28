MILTON, Del. - Jimmie Allen announced plans for a new tour. Instead of singing, the Milton native will be cracking jokes. Allen took to Instagram Thursday to announce a three-night standup comedy tour.
The short tour, called "I said what I said," will take place in October. Specific dates and venues have yet to be announced, though Allen said the events will be invite only. Fans who want to attend will have to sign up through email for the opportunity to get tickets.
Comments online have ranged from supportive to critical, with many simply confused.
"I didn't have this on my bingo card," wrote one person. "Now, is this post a joke? I'm honestly asking," said another.
The comedy tour announcement comes after much attention for the singer, as he was sued by two Jane Does for sexual assault in recent months. One was a former manager and the other was a fan who claims Allen recorded having sex with her in a hotel room without her knowledge.
Shortly after the first suit, Allen admitted to having an affair with Jane Doe 1, though he has denied allegations of assault. He is countersuing both women in suits filed July 13, saying that the situation has caused him "great humiliation" and that he is trying to protect his reputation.
"I've taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims because I wanted to fix my family first," he said. "I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name."
Following the Jane Doe accusations, Allen was pulled from the CMA Fest 2023 performance lineup in June and was also suspended from his label, BBR Music Group.