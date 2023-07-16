DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Milton native and country music singer Jimmie Allen announced he will be performing at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach in September.
This announcement comes just days after Allen's lawyers brought a countersuit against the two Jane Doe's who accused him of sexual assault. The first case against Allen claims he repeatedly assaulted an unnamed “Jane Doe” on his management team; the second claims he assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded it.
The concert will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for $40 each at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21.