Award winning country music star and Milton native Jimmie Allen on Thursday posted an apology to his family on Instagram. The apology comes a week after WRDE obtained court documents of lawsuit from his former manager over sexual abuse allegations.
Here is what Allen wrote in the statement:
I want to publicly apologize to my wife, Alexis, for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.
I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.
This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.
I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you
Be Blessed
