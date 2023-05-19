Award winning country music star and Milton native Jimmie Allen posted an apology to his family on Instagram on Thursday. The apology comes a week after WRDE obtained court documents of lawsuit from his former manager over sexual abuse allegations.
"I want to publicly apologize to my wife, Alexis, for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," the post said. "I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."
"This business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built," it continued. "I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."
"I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weaknesses. Surround yourself with people that WILL help you," the apology finished. "Be blessed."
Last week Allen issued a denial to allegations of sexual abuse from a former manager. Click here for the response from both the singers attorney and that of his former manager.