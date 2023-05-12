NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Country Music Association has removed Jimmie Allen from its CMA Fest 2023 performance lineup. The country music festival is set to take place June 8-11 in Nashville.
Allen was set to perform on the main stage along with acts like Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and more. This cancellation follows allegations of sexual abuse against the singer.
In addition to being pulled from the lineup, Allen has also been suspended from his label, BBR Music Group.
"In light of today's allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," said a statement from the label on Thursday.