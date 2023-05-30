BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen is selling his Tennessee mansion weeks after Allen was accused of sexual assault by his former manager.
According to the listing, Brentwood home was originally listed for nearly $3 Million, but the price has since dropped to $2.55 Million. The listing states the home is 4,853 square feet. It has five bedrooms, five baths, and sits on a 1.5 acre lot in the Brentwood hillside.
Since the accusation, Allen has been suspended by his label, and later issued an apology to his family where he admitted his infidelity. According to his original statement, Allen denies any criminal wrongdoing.