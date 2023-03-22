MILTON, Del. - Country singer and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be promoting Milton's natural assets in an upcoming Directory and Visitors Guide, according to the Milton Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber says that when Jimmie was asked to help, he response was a quick "YES!" They say the country singer continues to return to his hometown to visit family, friends, and fish.
“Our pride for Jimmie, wife Lexi, and his family expands well beyond the Milton-Harbeson region,” said Karen Falk, executive director of the Greater Milton Chamber of Commerce. “We were thrilled when Jimmie agreed to be a part of our upcoming guide. Locals and visitors are well aware of our outdoor recreation assets, but with Jimmie’s help, we are going to create a message to 'take care of our environment' while enjoying our many additional natural resources.”
Allen, who is Grammy-nominated, continues to be an advocate for local businesses throughout his hometown region and comes home for concert fundraisers to support the local community.
He is an American Country Music (AMC) and Country Music Awards (CMA) winner and currently on tour performing his hits on Carrie Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.” He will also be a judge, along with Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck for “My Kind of Country," a new Nashville-themed music competition series streaming on Apple TV+, executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves.