Jimmie Allen's Road to Country Music Stardom

MILTON, Del. - Jimmie Allen has had a meteoric rise in the music industry but is also quite an inspiration in the local community right here in lower Delaware.
Jimmie Allen was born and raised in Milton, Delaware, he grew up on Mercury Lane and went through the Cape Henlopen School District.
Allen being from humble beginnings, he did not forget his roots becoming a pillar in the local community.
Last year he participated in the Celebrity Badges and Basketball Event at his alma mater Cape Henlopen High School, a tournament benefiting local charities.
But Jimmie Allen's rise to country music stardom has taken him many places but he still uses his music to do good in Sussex County.
Allen has performed at Bottle and Cork in Dewey Beach to raise funds for Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook's family and at Hudson fields in Milton for his Bettie James fest.
Jimmie was given the key to the city of Milton, the Chamber of Commerce was planning on putting him in the brochure promoting Milton.
But now things are up in the air, the Chamber of Commerce gave this statement,
"This is definitely a shock to the community like many others we will find out more information as it becomes available. Jimmie has been a pillar in our community."
Jimmie Allen won New Artist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.
Some of his music pays homage to his hometown with his new album "Tulip Drive", it's is named after the street his grandmother lived on in Lewes.
