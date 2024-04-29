WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney has officially announced that he is running for mayor of the City of Wilmington.
"I've learned a lot, and one of the things I've learned is that, in order for the state of Delaware to be successful, the city of Wilmington has to be successful," Carney said about his past political experiences and decision to run during an interview on Good Morning Wilmington on Monday morning.
At the time of writing there are no candidates officially filed with the Department of Elections for Wilmington mayor, though two Democrats have qualified to run for city council at-large seats. During his announcement Carney said he would register Monday.
His decision to run is not a surprise to many, as speculation that he would run for Wilmington mayor has been circulating for months. The "Carney for Wilmington" committee was registered with the Department of Elections in November.
Carney previously served as lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2009. He then went on to become Delaware's representative in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017, which is when he began his first term as governor.