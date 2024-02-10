Join the Delaware DOC's free program this spring

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is inviting people to join its Citizens Academy this spring. Starting April 15 in Dover, this no-cost program pulls back the curtain on what the DOC does every day to keep people safe and help those who've made mistakes get back on track.
For six Mondays in a row, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., you can get up close and personal with the people who run our state's prisons and probation offices. You'll get to see how things work, from the inside of a prison and a community corrections facility to a probation office. It's not every day you get to walk through a prison or see how probation officers do their jobs!
Terra Taylor, the acting head of the DOC, is all for people joining in. "Want to see a prison from the inside, or find out how we help people on probation and work on rehab across Delaware?" she asks. "Then come join our Citizens Academy this spring."
You don't need any special background in law or corrections to apply—just be over 18 and curious. There's a short form to fill out and a quick background check (nothing scary, we promise). But don't wait too long; spots are limited, and you need to send your application to Jason.Miller@Delaware.gov by March 25, 2024.
The academy isn't just about showing people what the DOC does. It's about sharing, learning, and talking with the community. You'll learn tons, from how officers are trained, how prisons and probation work, to how people get the medical care, education, and help with substance abuse they need. This is your chance to really understand how the DOC helps people get ready to return to the community and how they're working to make sure fewer people return to prison.
So, if you're into learning something new and seeing a side of Delaware most people never do, this might just be the thing for you. Come see how the DOC is making a difference and how you can be part of the conversation.