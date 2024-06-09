DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Get ready to lace up your sneakers and sprint into vibrant culture as the 27 Annual Running of the Bull is set to take over Dewey Beach on Saturday, June 29. The event hosted by The Starboard, is a quirky take on Pamplona's famous bull run and has become a staple in Dewey Beach culture, said organizers. Festivities kick off bright and early at 10:30 a.m. with a kids' run on the beach at Dagsworthy Street, featuring mascots like The Starboard Shark and the Washington Capitals' Slapshot.
The main event begins at 11 a.m., with the ceremonial kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Participants, dressed in white shirts and red bandanas, will gather for the 2 p.m. run where they will dash down the beach chased by the "bull." This year's matador is Craig Longanecker, a local favorite known for his daily walks with his golden retrievers, Duncan and Layla.
Event founder Michael McDonnell emphasizes the local roots and humor of the event, highlighting figures like longtime referee Kenny Garfinkel. The day is filled with fun traditions, including the Hemingway lookalike contest and a gathering at Gary’s for paella the night before.
The Running of the Bull also supports a good cause, with proceeds benefiting the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department. For more information visit therunningofthebull.com.