SALISBURY, Md. - In June 2024, the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office finished their firearms suppression initiative. Through this initiative, the police recovered multiple weapons and controlled substances along with the arrests of five individuals.
Members of the Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office collaborated in an initiative to combat illegal firearm possession and reduce gun violence.
This initiative aimed to improve public safety. Throughout the initiative, officers conducted 48 traffic stops leading to multiple arrests. These efforts also led to the recovery of five illegal firearms, two of which were reported stolen.
In addition to seizing firearms, enforcement officers seized substances such as cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone/fentanyl tablets. This initiative also contributed to the battle against the opioid epidemic in Wicomico County.
The Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office urge community members to reach out concerning any criminal activity. If you have any information, reach out to the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 548-4891, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.