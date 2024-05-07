DOVER, Del.- Tuesday, several organizations and community leaders aligned with the Delaware Healthcare Association to voice their opposition to House Bill 350, the proposed Hospital Cost Review Board Bill. The collective has submitted a joint letter to Delaware Governor John Carney, Speaker of the House Valerie Longhurst and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, expressing their concerns. The submission precedes a Senate Executive Committee hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, on the bill.
In the letter, organizations and community leaders with knowledge in business, healthcare and nonprofit work describe flaws with the legislation.
"It is with that expertise and a great passion for our state and the work we do in our communities that we write you to say HB 350 in its current form is not the way to achieve the goal of reducing healthcare costs."
The signatories fear the bill could lead to "disastrous ramifications" not only for hospital systems but also for the broader business and nonprofit communities in Delaware.
The letter advocates for a collaborative approach to change the legislation. Brian Frazee, President & CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association, emphasized the broader economic threats posed by HB 350 as it currently stands. Frazee says that while the bill targets hospitals, its ramifications could undermine nonprofit investments and tarnish Delaware’s reputation as a business-friendly state.
"We are grateful that these leaders have joined our efforts to advocate for addressing healthcare costs in a way that strengthens Delaware’s services, workforce, and access to quality healthcare," said Frazee. "DHA has put forward amendments that address healthcare affordability, enhance transparency, and hold hospitals accountable to Delaware’s healthcare benchmark. We stand ready to continue working with the bill sponsors to achieve our shared goals in a way that meets our state’s unique needs."
One of the organizations to sign the letter, Beebe Healthcare, created a webpage for the community to learn how the bill could potentially impact Sussex County.
Signatories of the letter are:
Organizations:
- Association of Chambers of Commerce of Delaware
- Bayhealth
- Beebe Healthcare
- Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce
- Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC)
- ChristianaCare
- College Ave Student Loans
- DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement
- Delaware Academy of Medicine/Delaware Public Health Association
- Delaware Business Roundtable
- Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Delaware Healthcare Association
- Delaware Psychological Association
- Delaware State Chamber of Commerce
- Kent Sussex Leadership Alliance
- Kool Kolored Kid Generation LLC
- Latin American Community Center
- Lewes Chamber of Commerce
- Nason Construction
- Nemours Children's Health
- New Castle County Chamber of Commerce
- Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Sarah Nason Construction
- Sussex County Health Coalition
- The Precisionists, Inc.
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Wohlsen Construction
Community Leaders:
- Andrew Hartstein
- Arthur and Cynthia Pollard
