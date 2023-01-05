DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a burglary that took place at Jolly Joe's Liquor Store on Whiteoak Road in Dover early Thursday Morning.
DPD says they were called to Jolly Joe's around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for a burglary alarm, and it was reported there were several alleged burglars in the store.
When officers got there, they say that they found that the burglars had broken the front door to get them inside. According to DPD, the investigation revealed that after they broke in they stole an undisclosed amount of alcohol and tobacco products, and then escaped. They say they have not been found, releasing the following descriptions:
Suspect 1: unknown gender, light skinned, red jcket and gray pants
Suspect 2: light skin male with black jacket and dark pants
Suspect 3: black male with black hooded sweatshirt and white/gray/black pants
Suspect 4: black male with white top and black pants
DPD says that investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.